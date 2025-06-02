magnolia1234 / bypass-paywalls-firefox-clean

README.md

Bypass Paywalls Clean for Firefox

Add-on allows you to read articles from (supported) sites that implement a paywall.

You can also add a domain as custom site and try to bypass the paywall.

Weekly updates are released for fixes and new sites.

Installation

Download the latest release by xpi-file from GitFlic, go to downloads and install the add-on (or drag it from your file-manager anywhere on a page/tab in Firefox).

You can also go to Tools > Add-ons (about:addons) > Extensions > Settings/Cogwheel - Install Add-on from File

By default BPC has limited host permissions, but you can opt-in to enable custom sites (and also clear cookies/block general paywall-scripts for unlisted sites). Or just request host permissions for the custom sites you’ve added yourself (or click clear cookies (BPC-icon) to ask for host permission for current site).

You can also install the custom add-on version (with host permissions for all sites).

For easier access to the add-on options/settings you can add/pin the add-on icon to the toolbar with the toolbar extensions menu (jigsaw puzzle shaped icon).

Minimum browser requirement: Firefox 86+.

PS although the add-on was removed from Mozilla’s add-on store (AMO) (because of DMCA Takedown Notice) it’s still signed and manually checked for security by Mozilla (hence the delay in signing).

If you want to permanently install the latest master zip-file from GitFlic (with post-release fixes) use a Firefox browser which allows using unsigned add-ons like Firefox Developer Portable (go to about:config and set xpinstall.signatures.required to false) or LibreWolf (for both no automatic updates of add-on).

You also need to repack the zip-file so it doesn’t contain a folder (default on sites like GitHub).

Or load a temporary add-on in regular Firefox (go to about:debugging#/runtime/this-firefox & load manifest.json from unpacked (master-zip) folder).

Update

Add-on will automatically update or you can do a manual check for updates (in about:addons).

Either way you have to allow host permissions for newly supported sites (else no update will be installed).

You can also check for update of site rules at startup (opt-in); only available until about 10 days after fix-release.

For new sites you also have to opt-in to custom sites/request host permissions for new domains (or wait for new release).

Android

Add-on was removed by Mozilla from the add-on store (AMO).

With Firefox 122+ (& Android 10+) you can still install/sideload this add-on by downloading xpi-file of latest release from GitFlic (with automatic add-on updates) when you enable the debug menu (settings > about > tap Firefox logo 5 times > return to settings): you’ll get new menu item Install extension from file

Or use the Firefox-fork Iceraven v2.13.2+ (manual add-on updates).

You can install/update Iceraven manually or use the app FFUpdater

Or switch to Quetta Browser (Chromium).

You can also use the adblocker filter/userscripts (much less supported sites).

Visit the Chrome repository on GitFlic of Bypass Paywalls Clean.

Or manually install latest release by zip or crx-file from GitFlic

Use adblocker with custom (content)filter & userscript (manager): Bypass Paywalls Clean filters (read instructions).

Although Orion Browser supports installing this add-on, it won’t work for a lot of sites (no full support of WebExtensions API on iOS/iPadOS).

Troubleshooting

If a site doesn’t work, first try to turn off your adblocker (or other extension) and refresh page.

Make sure the (new) site is checked under Options (or not in no-fix list when you search the domain).

Clear cookies by add-on’s icon (popup) and grant host permission for site (or opt-in to custom sites)

You will be logged out for some of the sites you have enabled.

Make sure you’re running the latest version of Bypass Paywalls Clean.

archive.is/today will not work with Secured DNS by Cloudflare (or when you change referer/user-agent for the archive site)

for Google Search/Inspection Tool test url, view tested page, copy html (tab) code to https://codebeautify.org/htmlviewer & Open in New Window: click BPC icon once to clean layout of page (or use tool for desktop & open screenshot in new tab)

Some sites need to redirect to an amp-page (this may cause a redirect-loop by an amp-to-html add-on or browser setting).

If none of these work, you can submit an issue on GitHub or only when GitHub repo is offline use X (DM).

Always provide used add-on version, paywalled article (url) and describe issue in detail.

This add-on works best alongside the adblocker uBlock Origin.

If you live in the EU, also consider adding these filters to your adblocker (in order to remove cookie warnings): Easylist Cookies | I don’t care about cookies custom filter. Some sites need to set a consent-cookie for (social) media.

List of supported websites

* free articles only.

National USA news

BBC USA - Reuters - The New York Times - The Washington Post

Business

Adweek - American Affairs - Barron’s - Benzinga - Bloomberg - Business Insider - Citywire - CNBC - Fast Company - Forbes - Fortune - Harvard Business Review - Inc.com - MarketWatch - MIT Sloan Management Review - Quartz - S&P Global - Stock News - The Business Journals* - The Business of Fashion - The Wall Street Journal - Vogue Business - ZeroHedge

Grouped in options:

American Banker (+ Arizent; opt-in to custom sites)

BNP Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Bridge Tower Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)

California Business Journals sites like

Los Angeles Business Journal - Orange County Business Journal - San Diego Business Journal - San Fernando Valley Business Journal

Crain Communications sites like

Ad Age - Automotive News - Crain’s Chicago Business - Crain’s Cleveland Business - Crain’s Detroit Business - Crain’s Grand Rapids Business - Crain’s New York Business - Modern Healthcare - Pensions & Investments

Global Polymer Group: European Rubber Journal - Plastics News - Rubber News - Sustainable Plastics - Tire Business - Urethanes Technology International

Digiday Media sites like

Digiday - Glossy - ModernRetail

Industry Dive sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Inside Retail sites (opt-in to custom sites)

PEI Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Brill - Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists - Chemical & Engineering News - Discover Magazine - History Today - Inside Higher Ed - Interesting Engineering - Medscape - MIT Technology Review - National Geographic USA - Nature - Nautilus - New Scientist - Popular Science - Science* - ScienceNews.org - Scientific American - StatNews - The Scientist - Times Higher Education

Grouped in options:

Crain Communications sites like

360Dx - GenomeWeb - Precision Medicine Online

TechTarget Group sites like

Computer Weekly - TechTarget

The Chronicle sites like

The Chronicle of Higher Education - The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Encyclopedia/Book library/Knowledge base

BBC History Extra - Encyclopedia Britannica - eNotes - Glassdoor - Loeb Classical Library - Philosophy Now - Quora - Scholastic - SlideShare - Study.com (only lessons; no videos)

Sports

CyclingNews - ESPN USA - RugbyPass - Sports Illustrated - The Athletic

Grouped in options:

Medium (custom) domains like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Medium - Better Programming - Towards Data Science

Al-Monitor - America’s Test Kitchen - American Purpose - Apollo Magazine - Artforum - Artnet - Atavist Magazine - Axios - Blaze Media - Commentary Magazine - Defector - Dwell - Field & Stream - First Things - Foreign Affairs - Foreign Policy - Harper’s Magazine - Jazzwise - National Review - Newsweek - Outdoor Life - Paste Magazine - Pirate Wires - Politico - Project Syndicate - Puck.news - Slate - SofRep - Stereogum - Stratfor - Texas Monthly - The American Conservative - The American Interest - The American Scholar - The Art Newspaper - The Atlantic - The Baffler - The Christian Science Monitor - The Daily Beast - The Daily Wire - The Diplomat - The Dispatch - The Impression - The Intercept - The Juggernaut - The Lamp Magazine - The Nation - The New Atlantis - The New Criterion - The New Republic - The New York Review of Books - The Point Magazine - The Spectator World - The Week - The Wrap - Vice - Washington Examiner

Grouped in options:

Condé Nast magazines sites like

Architectural Digest - Bon Appétit - British Vogue - Condé Nast Traveler - Epicurious - GC - The New Yorker - Vanity Fair - Vogue USA - Wired

Hearst Communications magazines sites like

Bicycling - Cosmopolitan - Country Living - Delish - Elle Decor - Elle USA - Esquire - Good Housekeeping - Harper’s Bazaar - House Beautiful - Men’s Health - Oprah Daily - Popular Mechanics - Prevention - Road & Track - Runner’s World - Town & Country - Women’s Health

Outside magazines sites like

Backpacker - Beta - Better Nutrition - Clean Eating - Climbing - Outside - Oxygen - SKI - Trail Runner - Triathlete - Vegetarian Times - Women’s Running - Yoga Journal

Penske Media Corporation sites like

Billboard - Rolling Stone - Sourcing Journal - Sportico - Variety - WWD

The Epoch Times sites like (opt-in to custom sites for br|cz|de|fr|jp|ro sites)

Epoch.org.il - The Epoch Times

Vox Media Group sites like

Curbed - Grub Street - New York Magazine - The Cut - The Verge - Vox - Vulture

Local USA news

Albuquerque Journal - CNN - Fox News - Honolulu Star-Advertiser - Las Vegas Review-Journal - Los Angeles Times - Mountain View Voice - Newsday - Palo Alto Online - Pittsburgh Post Gazette - Star Tribune - Tampa Bay Times - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Baltimore Banner - The Boston Globe - The Columbian - The Dallas Morning News - The Hill - The New York Sun - The Salt Lake Tribune - The San Francisco Standard - The Seattle Times - The Philadelphia Inquirer

USA Today

Grouped in options:

Advance Local sites like

AL/Alabama - MLive/Michigan - NJ/New Jersey - Staten Island Advance - The Express-Times - The Oregonian - The Patriot-News - The Plain Dealer - The Post-Standard - The Republican

CNHI Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Forum Communications sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Gannett Group (local USA Today) sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Austin American-Statesman - Democrat and Chronicle - Detroit Free Press - Knoxville News Sentinel - Memphis Commercial Appeal - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - The Arizona Republic - The Cincinnati Enquirer - The Columbus Dispatch - The Courier-Journal - The Des Moines Register - The Detroit News - The Florida Times-Union - The Indianapolis Star - The News-Press - The Oklahoman - The Record (North Jersey) - The Tennessean

Hearst Communications (newspapers) sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Albany Times Union - Connecticut Post - Houston Chronicle - New Haven Register - San Antonio Express-News - San Francisco Chronicle

Lee Enterprises Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Arizona Daily Star - Lincoln Journal Star - Omaha World-Herald - Richmond Times-Dispatch - St. Louis Post-Dispatch - The Buffalo News - The Times of Northwest Indiana - Tulsa World - Wisconsin State Journal - Winston-Salem Journal

Maine Trust sites (opt-in to custom sites)

McClatchy Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Belleville News-Democrat - El Nuevo Herald - Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Lexington Herald-Leader - McClatchy DC - Miami Herald - The Charlotte Observer - The Fresno Bee - The Kansas City Star - The News & Observer - The Sacramento Bee - The State - The Wichita Eagle - Tri-City Herald

MediaNews Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted/local sites)

Boston Herald - East Bay Times - Orange County Register - San Diego Union Tribune - St. Paul Pioneer Press - The Denver Post - The Mercury News - The Press-Enterprise

Sound Publishing sites (opt-in to custom sites)

The (New Orleans) Advocate Group sites like

The Advocate - The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune - The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate

TownNews sites (Blox CMS) (opt-in to custom sites)

Tribune Publishing Company sites like

Baltimore Sun - Capital Gazette - Chicago Tribune - Daily Press - Hartford Courant - New York Daily News - Orlando Sentinel - SunSentinel - The Morning Call - The Virginian-Pilot

Canada

iPolitics - Le Devoir - The Globe and Mail - The Hill Times - The Logic - Winnipeg Free Press

Grouped in options:

Groupe Capitales Médias sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Le Soleil

Groupe Québecor sites like

Le Journal de Montréal - Le Journal de Québec

Postmedia Network sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Calgary Herald - Financial Post - National Post - The Province - Toronto Sun - Vancouver Sun

TorStar sites like

The Toronto Star and regional sites Niagara Falls Review - Peterborough Examiner - St. Catharines Standard - The Hamilton Spectator - Waterloo Region Record - Welland Tribune

Valnet Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Europe

Balkan Insight - Bloomberg Adria - EUobserver - Follow the Money (ftm.eu)

United Kingdom/Ireland

Autocar - Autosport* - Belfast Telegraph - Business Post - Decanter - Evening Standard - Financial News - Financial Times - GB News - Granta Magazine - iNews - Investors’ Chronicle - Irish Independent - Literary Review - London Review of Books - Monocle - Motor Sport Magazine - Prospect Magazine - Stylist - Tes Magazine - The Critic - The Economist - The Irish Examiner - The Irish News - The Irish Times - The Lawyer - The New European - The New Statesman - The Spectator - The Telegraph - The Times - The Times Literary Supplement - UnHerd

Grouped in options:

Daily Mail Group sites like

Daily Mail - Mail on Sunday - This is Money

DVV Media International sites (opt-in to custom sites)

FT Specialist Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Haymarket Media Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Haymarket Medical Network sites (opt-in to custom sites)

National World Publishing sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

The Scotsman - Yorkshire Post

Oxford University Press sites (opt-in to custom sites)*

Newsquest Media Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)

The Independent Group sites like

The Independent UK - The Independent USA

The Stage Media sites like:

The Bookseller - The Stage

The Sun Group sites like

The Scottish Sun - The Sun UK

William Reed Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Bulgaria

Capital - Dnevnik

Czechia

Deník

Denmark

Berlingske

Grouped in options:

DK Medier sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Finland

Suomen Sotilas

60 Millions de consommateurs - Actu.fr - Alternatives Economiques - Aoc media - Atlantico - Auto Hebdo - Auto Plus - Capital - Causeur - Challenges - Charlie Hebdo - Connaissance des Arts - Cosmopolitan - Courrier international - Elle - Esprit - Jeune Afrique - L’Écho - L’Équipe - L’Express - L’Oeil de la Photographie (fr/en) - L’Opinion - Le Courrier des Stratèges - Le Figaro - Le Grand Continent - Le Journal du Dimanche - Le Journal du Net - Le Monde - Le Nouvel Economiste - Le Parisien - Le Point - Le Revenu - Le Télégramme - Le Un - Les Échos - Les Inrockuptibles - Libération - Marianne - Ouest-France - Paris Match - Philonomist (fr/en) - Philosophie Magazine - Politis - Pour l’Éco - Pour la Science - Public - Réforme - Revue Conflits - Science & Vie - Sciences et Avenir - Sciences Humaines - Télérama - Valeurs Actuelles - XXI

Grouped in options:

Groupe Centre France sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

La Montagne

Groupe Infopro Digital sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

L’Usine Nouvelle

Groupe EBRA sites like

Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace - L’Alsace - L’Est Républicain - Le Bien Public - Le Dauphiné Libéré - Le Journal de Saône-et-Loire - Le Progrès - Le Républicain Lorrain - Vosges Matin

Groupe IPM sites like

DH Les Sports+ - L’Avenir - La Libre

Groupe La Dépêche sites like

Centre Presse - Journal de Millau - L’Indépendant - La Dépêche du Midi - La Nouvelle République des Pyrénées - Le Petit Bleu d’Agen - Midi Libre - Midi Olympique

Groupe Nice-Matin sites like

Monaco-Matin - Nice-Matin - Var-Matin

Groupe La Manche Libre sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

La Manche Libre

Groupe Profession Santé sites like

Le Quotidien du Médecin - Le Quotidien du Pharmacien

Groupe Rossel sites like

L’Aisne nouvelle - L’Ardennais - L’Est-Éclair - L’Union - La Voix du Nord - Le Courrier picard - Le Messager - Le Soir - Libération Champagne - Nord Littoral - Paris Normandie - SudInfo

Groupe Sud Ouest sites like

Charente libre - La République des Pyrénées - Sud Ouest

Groupe SynerJ Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Roularta Media Group sites like

Femmes d’Aujourd’hui - Flair.be - Le Vif

TechTarget Group sites like

LeMagIT

Aachener Zeitung - Ärzte Zeitung - Automobilwoche - Berliner Zeitung - Bild - Börsen-Zeitung - Der Freitag - Der Spiegel - Der Tagesspiegel - Die Rheinpfalz - Die Welt - Die Zeit - Focus+ - Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung - Hamburger Morgenpost - Handelsblatt - Heise online - Jacobin Magazin - Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger - Kölnische Rundschau - Krautreporter - Kurier.at - Manager Magazin - Mittelbayerische Zeitung - Neue Westfälische - Nordwest Zeitung - Philosophie Magazin - Piqd - Profil.at - Spektrum - Springer Medizin - Stern - Süddeutsche Zeitung - Südkurier - T3n - Tiroler Tageszeitung - Vorarlberg Nachrichten - Vorarlberg Online - Weltkunst - Weser-Kurier

Grouped in options:

Deutscher Fachverlag Mediengruppe (opt-in to custom sites)

Funke Mediengruppe sites like

Berliner Morgenpost - Braunschweiger Zeitung - Hamburger Abendblatt - Iserlohner Kreisanzeiger und Zeitung - Neue Ruhr Zeitung - Ostthüringer Zeitung - Thüringer Allgemeine - Thüringische Landeszeitung - Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung - Westfalenpost - Westfälische Rundschau

Haas Mediengruppe sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Mannheimer Morgen

Ippen.media sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Frankfurter Rundschau - Münchner Merkur - Oberbayerisches Volksblatt

Landwirtschaftsverlag sites like

Profi.de - Top Agrar - Wochenblatt für Landwirtschaft & Landleben

Madsack Mediengruppe sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung - Kieler Nachrichten - Leipziger Volkszeitung - Lübecker Nachrichten - Märkische Allgemeine - Neue Presse (Hannover) - Ostsee-Zeitung - RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland - Sächsische Zeitung

Motor Presse Stuttgart sites like

Aerokurier - Auto Motor und Sport - Flug Revue - Motorrad - Women’s Health

NOZ/MHN Mediengruppe sites like

Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung - Schleswig-Holsteinischer Zeitungsverlag

Rheinische Post Mediengruppe like

General-Anzeiger Bonn - Rheinische Post - Saarbrücker Zeitung - Trierischer Volksfreund

Verlagsgruppe Rhein Main sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Allgemeine Zeitung (Mainz) - Darmstädter Echo - Wiesbadener Kurier

Greece

Kathimerini

Italy

Corriere della Sera - Corriere dello Sport - Domani - Eastwest - Il Fatto Quotidiano* - Il Foglio - Il Manifesto - Il Sole 24 Ore (24+) - Internazionale - Italia Oggi - La Gazzetta dello Sport - Milano Finanza - Sky Sport - Sky TG24 - Tuttosport

Grouped in options:

Gruppo GEDI.it sites like

Huffingtonpost.it - Italian.tech - La Repubblica - La Stampa - Le Scienze - Moda & Beauty

Il Messaggero and regional sites like Corriere Adriatico - Il Gazzettino - Il Mattino - Quotidiano di Puglia

Quotidiano Nazionale and regional sites like Il Giorno - Il Resto del Carlino - Il Telegrafo Livorno - La Nazione

Gruppo SAE.it* sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Il Tirreno* - La Nuova Sardegna*

Business AM - Business Insider Nederland - De Tijd - Doorbraak - Follow the Money - Groene Amsterdammer - Het Laatste Nieuws - Linda - NRC Handelsblad - Telegraaf - Vrij Nederland

Grouped in options:

Algemeen Dagblad (+ regional/ADR) sites like

Algemeen Dagblad - BN DeStem - Brabants Dagblad - Eindhovens Dagblad - Gelderlander - PZC - Stentor - Tubantia

DPG Media (not ADR) sites like

De Morgen - De Volkskrant - Flair.nl - Humo - Libelle.nl - Margriet - Parool - Trouw

Mediahuis België sites like

De Standaard - Gazet van Antwerpen - Het Belang van Limburg - Het Nieuwsblad

Mediahuis Nederland Regional sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

De Limburger - Noordhollands Dagblad - Haarlems Dagblad - Leidsch Dagblad

Mediahuis Noord sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Dagblad van het Noorden - Leeuwarder Courant

ProMedia Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Roularta Media Group sites like

Beleggers Belangen - Flair.be - Knack - Krant van West-Vlaanderen - Libelle.be

Norway

Bergens Tidende - Dagsavisen

Grouped in options:

DN Media Group sites like

DN - Europower - Fiskeribladet - Hydrogen Insight - Intrafish - Intrafish.no - Recharge - TradeWinds - Upstream

Poland

Polityka - Puls Biznesu - TVN24

Grouped in options:

GremiMedia.pl Group sites like

Parkiet - Rzeczpospolita

Ringier Axel Springer Polska sites like

Auto Swiat - Business Insider - Forbes - Komputer Swiat - Newsweek - Onet

Wyborcza Group sites like

Magazyn-kuchnia.pl - Wyborcza.biz - Wyborcza.pl - Wysokieobcasy.pl

Portugal

Diário de Notícias - Expresso - Observador - Sábado

Russia

Wonderzine

Spain

Diario de Navarra - El Confidencial - El Diario.es - El Español - El País - InfoLibre - La Vanguardia - Mundo Deportivo - Política Exterior - Público

Grouped in options:

ARA sites like

Ara.cat - Ara Balears

Grupo Prensa Ibérica sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Diario de Mallorca - El Día - El Periódico de Catalunya - El Periódico de España - Faro de Vigo - Información - La Nueva España - La Provincia - Levante-EMV - Mallorca Zeitung - Superdeporte

Grupo Unidad Editorial sites like

El Mundo - Expansión - Marca

Grupo Vocento sites like

ABC - Canarias7 - El Comercio - El Correo - El Diario Montañés - El Diario Vasco - El Norte de Castilla - Hoy - Ideal - La Rioja - La Verdad - La Voz de Cádiz - Las Provincias - Sur

Sport Life Ibérica sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Sweden

Dagens ETC - NyTeknik

Grouped in options:

Bonnier News Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Dagens Medicin - Dagens Nyheter - Helsingborgs Dagblad - Sydsvenskan

NWT Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Switzerland

Neue Zürcher Zeitung - Schweizer Monat - The Market

Grouped in options:

Groupe ESH Médias sites like

ArcInfo - La Côte - Le Nouvelliste

Ringier Gruppe sites like

Blick - Beobachter - Handelszeitung

TAmedia sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

24 heures - Basler Zeitung - Berner Zeitung - Der Bund - Tages-Anzeiger - Tribune de Genève

Ukraine

Forbes - New Voice

Africa

Kenya

The Standard

Grouped in options:

Nation Media Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Business Daily - Daily Nation

Australia/New Zealand

BusinessDesk - Forbes Australia - Inkl - MacroBusiness - New Zealand Herald - The Saturday Paper - The Spectator Australia - The West Australian (+ regional/opt-in to custom sites)

Grouped in options:

Australia News Corp sites like

Cairns Post - Code Sports - Geelong Advertiser - Gold Coast Bulletin - Herald Sun - The Advertiser/AdelaideNow - The Australian - The Chronicle - The Courier-Mail - The Daily Telegraph - The Mercury Tasmania - The Weekly Times - Townsville Bulletin

Australia Nine Entertainment sites like

Brisbane Times - The Age - The Australian Financial Review - The Sydney Morning Herald - WAtoday

Australian Community Media sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)

Bendigo Advertiser - Central Western Daily - Daily Liberal - Illawarra Mercury - Newcastle Herald - The Advocate - The Border Mail - The Canberra Times - The Courier - The Daily Advertiser - The Examiner - The Northern Daily Leader - The Standard - Western Advocate

McPherson Media Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)

Private Media sites like

Crikey - Smart Company - The Mandarin

China, Hong Kong & Taiwan

CommonWealth Magazine Taiwan* - DigiTimes Asia - South China Morning Post - Southern Weekly - The News Lens

India

Bar and Bench - Bhaskar - Business Standard - Hindustan Times - Inc42 - India Today - Live Law - LiveMint - Malayala Manorama - Mid-Day - Newslaundry - NDTV Profit - Outlook - Outlook Business - Swarajyamag - The Economic Times (ET Prime) - The Financial Express - The Hindu - The Hindu BusinessLine - The Indian Express - The Leaflet - The News Minute - The Quint - Times of India - Vikatan

Indonesia

Kompas

Israel

Globes - The Jerusalem Post - Ynet

Grouped in options:

Haaretz Group sites like

Haaretz.co.il - Haaretz.com - The Marker

Japan

Business Insider Japan - Mainichi Shimbun - Nikkei Asian Review - The Japan Times

Singapore

Initium Media - Tech in Asia

Grouped in options:

SPH Media sites like

The Business Times - The Straits Times

Latin America

Argentina

Ámbito - El Cronista - El Tribuno - La Gaceta - La Nación*

Grouped in options:

Grupo Clarín sites like

Clarín - La Voz del Interior - Los Andes - Olé

Bolivia

El Deber

Brazil

ABC Mais - CartaCapital - Correio do Povo - Crusoé - Estado de Minas - Exame - GaúchaZH - Gazeta do Povo - Grupo Abril - Le Monde Diplomatique Brasil - NSC Total - O Estado de S. Paulo - O Globo - Revista Oeste - Valor Econômico

Grouped in options:

UOL sites like

Folha de S. Paulo - UOL

Chile

Diario Financiero - El Mercurio - La Tercera

Colombia

Cambio Colombia - El Espectador - El Tiempo

Ecuador

El Universo

Mexico

El Universal - Mexico News Daily

Peru

Grupo El Comercio sites like

Diario Correo - El Comercio - Gestión

Uruguay

El Observador - El País - La Diaria

* free articles only.

Sites with limited number of free articles

The free article limit can normally be bypassed by removing cookies for the site.

Click on the BPC-icon and then clear cookies-button in the popup (for unsupported sites grant host permission for domain).

If removing the cookies works you can also add the site as a custom site.

New site requests

You can submit a request for a new website

Please use the issue template, read the following instructions and share your results for a quicker process.

Remember to check the previous requests before asking for a new website. 1. Open incognito window. 2. Clear cookies for the site (by this add-on: opt-in to custom sites or grant host permission for the site; also enables blocking of general paywall scripts). 3. Disable JavaScript on the site (by browser, uBlock Origin or other add-on). 4. Add the domain as custom site for more bypass options. 5. Open page in reader view (by browser or add-on). 6. Try one of the archive sites.

Add custom site

Add your own custom site/group (for group use comma-separated list; set domain like group_…).

Check ‘Options’-link in popup-menu and go to custom sites. * by default BPC has limited host permissions, but you can opt-in to enable custom sites (and also clear cookies/block general paywall-scripts for unlisted sites). You can also just request host permissions for the custom sites you added yourself (or clear cookies (BPC-icon) to ask for host permission for current site).

By default sites’ cookies/local storage are blocked/removed (for example to bypass article limit when metered paywall).

Additional custom options:

allow/remove cookies (no options selected: cookies are blocked)

set useragent to Googlebot, Bingbot, Facebookbot or custom

set referer (to Facebook, Google, Twitter or custom; ignored when Googlebot is set)

set random ip-address (header X-Forwarded-For)

disable JavaScript for (sub)domain(s), external domains (when host permission) and/or inline scripts

block regular expression (to block specific script and/or xhr)

block_host_perm_add: add additional host permission(s) for blocked content

unhide text amp-page

redirect to amp-page when paywall(selector)

load text from json when paywall|article(selector)

load text from archive.is when paywall|article(selector)

add external link to archive-site when paywall|article(selector)

remove/unhide elements in dom (optional for dev; check examples)

Download example list of custom sites

Add excluded site

Add excluded sites/domains (for your subscriptions).

You can also exclude a specific domain which is grouped in options.

Visit the changelog page: local or online

Download the latest release as xpi-file from GitFlic

License

Bypass Paywalls Clean is MIT-licensed.

Disclaimer

This software is provided for educational purposes only and is provided “AS IS”, without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to the warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and noninfringement. In no event shall the authors or copyright holders be liable for any claim, damages or other liability, whether in an action of contract, tort or otherwise, arising from, out of or in connection with the software or the use or other dealings in the software.

