magnolia1234 / bypass-paywalls-firefox-clean

Bypass Paywalls Clean for Firefox
Add-on allows you to read articles from (supported) sites that implement a paywall.
You can also add a domain as custom site and try to bypass the paywall.
Weekly updates are released for fixes and new sites.
- Installation
- Update
- Android
- Troubleshooting
- List of supported websites
- Sites with limited number of free articles
- New site requests
- Add custom site
- Add excluded site
- Changelog-releases
- License
- Disclaimer
Installation
Download the latest release by xpi-file from GitFlic, go to downloads and install the add-on (or drag it from your file-manager anywhere on a page/tab in Firefox).
You can also go to Tools > Add-ons (about:addons) > Extensions > Settings/Cogwheel - Install Add-on from File
By default BPC has limited host permissions, but you can opt-in to enable custom sites (and also clear cookies/block general paywall-scripts for unlisted sites). Or just request host permissions for the custom sites you’ve added yourself (or click clear cookies (BPC-icon) to ask for host permission for current site).
You can also install the custom add-on version (with host permissions for all sites).
For easier access to the add-on options/settings you can add/pin the add-on icon to the toolbar with the toolbar extensions menu (jigsaw puzzle shaped icon).
Minimum browser requirement: Firefox 86+.
PS although the add-on was removed from Mozilla’s add-on store (AMO) (because of DMCA Takedown Notice) it’s still signed and manually checked for security by Mozilla (hence the delay in signing).
If you want to permanently install the latest master zip-file from GitFlic (with post-release fixes) use a Firefox browser which allows using unsigned add-ons like Firefox Developer Portable (go to about:config and set xpinstall.signatures.required to false) or LibreWolf (for both no automatic updates of add-on).
You also need to repack the zip-file so it doesn’t contain a folder (default on sites like GitHub).
Or load a temporary add-on in regular Firefox (go to about:debugging#/runtime/this-firefox & load manifest.json from unpacked (master-zip) folder).
Update
Add-on will automatically update or you can do a manual check for updates (in about:addons).
Either way you have to allow host permissions for newly supported sites (else no update will be installed).
You can also check for update of site rules at startup (opt-in); only available until about 10 days after fix-release.
For new sites you also have to opt-in to custom sites/request host permissions for new domains (or wait for new release).
Android
Add-on was removed by Mozilla from the add-on store (AMO).
With Firefox 122+ (& Android 10+) you can still install/sideload this add-on by downloading xpi-file of latest release from GitFlic (with automatic add-on updates) when you enable the debug menu (settings > about > tap Firefox logo 5 times > return to settings): you’ll get new menu item Install extension from file
Or use the Firefox-fork Iceraven v2.13.2+ (manual add-on updates).
You can install/update Iceraven manually or use the app FFUpdater
Or switch to Quetta Browser (Chromium).
You can also use the adblocker filter/userscripts (much less supported sites).
Chrome/Chromium
Visit the Chrome repository on GitFlic of Bypass Paywalls Clean.
Or manually install latest release by zip or crx-file from GitFlic
iOS/iPadOS
Use adblocker with custom (content)filter & userscript (manager): Bypass Paywalls Clean filters (read instructions).
Although Orion Browser supports installing this add-on, it won’t work for a lot of sites (no full support of WebExtensions API on iOS/iPadOS).
Troubleshooting
- If a site doesn’t work, first try to turn off your adblocker (or other extension) and refresh page.
- Make sure the (new) site is checked under Options (or not in no-fix list when you search the domain).
- Clear cookies by add-on’s icon (popup) and grant host permission for site (or opt-in to custom sites)
- You will be logged out for some of the sites you have enabled.
- Make sure you’re running the latest version of Bypass Paywalls Clean.
- archive.is/today will not work with Secured DNS by Cloudflare (or when you change referer/user-agent for the archive site)
- for Google Search/Inspection Tool test url, view tested page, copy html (tab) code to https://codebeautify.org/htmlviewer & Open in New Window: click BPC icon once to clean layout of page (or use tool for desktop & open screenshot in new tab)
- Some sites need to redirect to an amp-page (this may cause a redirect-loop by an amp-to-html add-on or browser setting).
- If none of these work, you can submit an issue on GitHub or only when GitHub repo is offline use X (DM).
- Always provide used add-on version, paywalled article (url) and describe issue in detail.
- This add-on works best alongside the adblocker uBlock Origin.
- If you live in the EU, also consider adding these filters to your adblocker (in order to remove cookie warnings): Easylist Cookies | I don’t care about cookies custom filter. Some sites need to set a consent-cookie for (social) media.
List of supported websites
* free articles only.
National USA news
BBC USA - Reuters - The New York Times - The Washington Post
Business
Adweek - American Affairs - Barron’s - Benzinga - Bloomberg - Business Insider - Citywire - CNBC - Fast Company - Forbes - Fortune - Harvard Business Review - Inc.com - MarketWatch - MIT Sloan Management Review - Quartz - S&P Global - Stock News - The Business Journals* - The Business of Fashion - The Wall Street Journal - Vogue Business - ZeroHedge
Grouped in options:
American Banker (+ Arizent; opt-in to custom sites)
BNP Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Bridge Tower Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)
California Business Journals sites like
Los Angeles Business Journal - Orange County Business Journal - San Diego Business Journal - San Fernando Valley Business Journal
Crain Communications sites like
Ad Age - Automotive News - Crain’s Chicago Business - Crain’s Cleveland Business - Crain’s Detroit Business - Crain’s Grand Rapids Business - Crain’s New York Business - Modern Healthcare - Pensions & Investments
Global Polymer Group: European Rubber Journal - Plastics News - Rubber News - Sustainable Plastics - Tire Business - Urethanes Technology International
Digiday Media sites like
Digiday - Glossy - ModernRetail
Industry Dive sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Inside Retail sites (opt-in to custom sites)
PEI Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Tech/Science
Brill - Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists - Chemical & Engineering News - Discover Magazine - History Today - Inside Higher Ed - Interesting Engineering - Medscape - MIT Technology Review - National Geographic USA - Nature - Nautilus - New Scientist - Popular Science - Science* - ScienceNews.org - Scientific American - StatNews - The Scientist - Times Higher Education
Grouped in options:
Crain Communications sites like
360Dx - GenomeWeb - Precision Medicine Online
TechTarget Group sites like
Computer Weekly - TechTarget
The Chronicle sites like
The Chronicle of Higher Education - The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Encyclopedia/Book library/Knowledge base
BBC History Extra - Encyclopedia Britannica - eNotes - Glassdoor - Loeb Classical Library - Philosophy Now - Quora - Scholastic - SlideShare - Study.com (only lessons; no videos)
Sports
CyclingNews - ESPN USA - RugbyPass - Sports Illustrated - The Athletic
Magazines/Blogs
Grouped in options:
Medium (custom) domains like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Medium - Better Programming - Towards Data Science
Al-Monitor - America’s Test Kitchen - American Purpose - Apollo Magazine - Artforum - Artnet - Atavist Magazine - Axios - Blaze Media - Commentary Magazine - Defector - Dwell - Field & Stream - First Things - Foreign Affairs - Foreign Policy - Harper’s Magazine - Jazzwise - National Review - Newsweek - Outdoor Life - Paste Magazine - Pirate Wires - Politico - Project Syndicate - Puck.news - Slate - SofRep - Stereogum - Stratfor - Texas Monthly - The American Conservative - The American Interest - The American Scholar - The Art Newspaper - The Atlantic - The Baffler - The Christian Science Monitor - The Daily Beast - The Daily Wire - The Diplomat - The Dispatch - The Impression - The Intercept - The Juggernaut - The Lamp Magazine - The Nation - The New Atlantis - The New Criterion - The New Republic - The New York Review of Books - The Point Magazine - The Spectator World - The Week - The Wrap - Vice - Washington Examiner
Grouped in options:
Condé Nast magazines sites like
Architectural Digest - Bon Appétit - British Vogue - Condé Nast Traveler - Epicurious - GC - The New Yorker - Vanity Fair - Vogue USA - Wired
Hearst Communications magazines sites like
Bicycling - Cosmopolitan - Country Living - Delish - Elle Decor - Elle USA - Esquire - Good Housekeeping - Harper’s Bazaar - House Beautiful - Men’s Health - Oprah Daily - Popular Mechanics - Prevention - Road & Track - Runner’s World - Town & Country - Women’s Health
Outside magazines sites like
Backpacker - Beta - Better Nutrition - Clean Eating - Climbing - Outside - Oxygen - SKI - Trail Runner - Triathlete - Vegetarian Times - Women’s Running - Yoga Journal
Penske Media Corporation sites like
Billboard - Rolling Stone - Sourcing Journal - Sportico - Variety - WWD
The Epoch Times sites like (opt-in to custom sites for br|cz|de|fr|jp|ro sites)
Epoch.org.il - The Epoch Times
Vox Media Group sites like
Curbed - Grub Street - New York Magazine - The Cut - The Verge - Vox - Vulture
Local USA news
Albuquerque Journal - CNN - Fox News - Honolulu Star-Advertiser - Las Vegas Review-Journal - Los Angeles Times - Mountain View Voice - Newsday - Palo Alto Online - Pittsburgh Post Gazette - Star Tribune - Tampa Bay Times - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Baltimore Banner - The Boston Globe - The Columbian - The Dallas Morning News - The Hill - The New York Sun - The Salt Lake Tribune - The San Francisco Standard - The Seattle Times - The Philadelphia Inquirer
USA Today
Grouped in options:
Advance Local sites like
AL/Alabama - MLive/Michigan - NJ/New Jersey - Staten Island Advance - The Express-Times - The Oregonian - The Patriot-News - The Plain Dealer - The Post-Standard - The Republican
CNHI Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Forum Communications sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Gannett Group (local USA Today) sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Austin American-Statesman - Democrat and Chronicle - Detroit Free Press - Knoxville News Sentinel - Memphis Commercial Appeal - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - The Arizona Republic - The Cincinnati Enquirer - The Columbus Dispatch - The Courier-Journal - The Des Moines Register - The Detroit News - The Florida Times-Union - The Indianapolis Star - The News-Press - The Oklahoman - The Record (North Jersey) - The Tennessean
Hearst Communications (newspapers) sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Albany Times Union - Connecticut Post - Houston Chronicle - New Haven Register - San Antonio Express-News - San Francisco Chronicle
Lee Enterprises Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Arizona Daily Star - Lincoln Journal Star - Omaha World-Herald - Richmond Times-Dispatch - St. Louis Post-Dispatch - The Buffalo News - The Times of Northwest Indiana - Tulsa World - Wisconsin State Journal - Winston-Salem Journal
Maine Trust sites (opt-in to custom sites)
McClatchy Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Belleville News-Democrat - El Nuevo Herald - Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Lexington Herald-Leader - McClatchy DC - Miami Herald - The Charlotte Observer - The Fresno Bee - The Kansas City Star - The News & Observer - The Sacramento Bee - The State - The Wichita Eagle - Tri-City Herald
MediaNews Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted/local sites)
Boston Herald - East Bay Times - Orange County Register - San Diego Union Tribune - St. Paul Pioneer Press - The Denver Post - The Mercury News - The Press-Enterprise
Sound Publishing sites (opt-in to custom sites)
The (New Orleans) Advocate Group sites like
The Advocate - The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune - The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate
TownNews sites (Blox CMS) (opt-in to custom sites)
Tribune Publishing Company sites like
Baltimore Sun - Capital Gazette - Chicago Tribune - Daily Press - Hartford Courant - New York Daily News - Orlando Sentinel - SunSentinel - The Morning Call - The Virginian-Pilot
Canada
iPolitics - Le Devoir - The Globe and Mail - The Hill Times - The Logic - Winnipeg Free Press
Grouped in options:
Groupe Capitales Médias sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Le Soleil
Groupe Québecor sites like
Le Journal de Montréal - Le Journal de Québec
Postmedia Network sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Calgary Herald - Financial Post - National Post - The Province - Toronto Sun - Vancouver Sun
TorStar sites like
The Toronto Star and regional sites Niagara Falls Review - Peterborough Examiner - St. Catharines Standard - The Hamilton Spectator - Waterloo Region Record - Welland Tribune
Valnet Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Europe
Balkan Insight - Bloomberg Adria - EUobserver - Follow the Money (ftm.eu)
United Kingdom/Ireland
Autocar - Autosport* - Belfast Telegraph - Business Post - Decanter - Evening Standard - Financial News - Financial Times - GB News - Granta Magazine - iNews - Investors’ Chronicle - Irish Independent - Literary Review - London Review of Books - Monocle - Motor Sport Magazine - Prospect Magazine - Stylist - Tes Magazine - The Critic - The Economist - The Irish Examiner - The Irish News - The Irish Times - The Lawyer - The New European - The New Statesman - The Spectator - The Telegraph - The Times - The Times Literary Supplement - UnHerd
Grouped in options:
Daily Mail Group sites like
Daily Mail - Mail on Sunday - This is Money
DVV Media International sites (opt-in to custom sites)
FT Specialist Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Haymarket Media Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Haymarket Medical Network sites (opt-in to custom sites)
National World Publishing sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
The Scotsman - Yorkshire Post
Oxford University Press sites (opt-in to custom sites)*
Newsquest Media Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)
The Independent Group sites like
The Independent UK - The Independent USA
The Stage Media sites like:
The Bookseller - The Stage
The Sun Group sites like
The Scottish Sun - The Sun UK
William Reed Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Bulgaria
Czechia
Denmark
Grouped in options:
DK Medier sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Finland
France/Wallonia
60 Millions de consommateurs - Actu.fr - Alternatives Economiques - Aoc media - Atlantico - Auto Hebdo - Auto Plus - Capital - Causeur - Challenges - Charlie Hebdo - Connaissance des Arts - Cosmopolitan - Courrier international - Elle - Esprit - Jeune Afrique - L’Écho - L’Équipe - L’Express - L’Oeil de la Photographie (fr/en) - L’Opinion - Le Courrier des Stratèges - Le Figaro - Le Grand Continent - Le Journal du Dimanche - Le Journal du Net - Le Monde - Le Nouvel Economiste - Le Parisien - Le Point - Le Revenu - Le Télégramme - Le Un - Les Échos - Les Inrockuptibles - Libération - Marianne - Ouest-France - Paris Match - Philonomist (fr/en) - Philosophie Magazine - Politis - Pour l’Éco - Pour la Science - Public - Réforme - Revue Conflits - Science & Vie - Sciences et Avenir - Sciences Humaines - Télérama - Valeurs Actuelles - XXI
Grouped in options:
Groupe Centre France sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
La Montagne
Groupe Infopro Digital sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
L’Usine Nouvelle
Groupe EBRA sites like
Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace - L’Alsace - L’Est Républicain - Le Bien Public - Le Dauphiné Libéré - Le Journal de Saône-et-Loire - Le Progrès - Le Républicain Lorrain - Vosges Matin
Groupe IPM sites like
DH Les Sports+ - L’Avenir - La Libre
Groupe La Dépêche sites like
Centre Presse - Journal de Millau - L’Indépendant - La Dépêche du Midi - La Nouvelle République des Pyrénées - Le Petit Bleu d’Agen - Midi Libre - Midi Olympique
Groupe Nice-Matin sites like
Monaco-Matin - Nice-Matin - Var-Matin
Groupe La Manche Libre sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
La Manche Libre
Groupe Profession Santé sites like
Le Quotidien du Médecin - Le Quotidien du Pharmacien
Groupe Rossel sites like
L’Aisne nouvelle - L’Ardennais - L’Est-Éclair - L’Union - La Voix du Nord - Le Courrier picard - Le Messager - Le Soir - Libération Champagne - Nord Littoral - Paris Normandie - SudInfo
Groupe Sud Ouest sites like
Charente libre - La République des Pyrénées - Sud Ouest
Groupe SynerJ Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Roularta Media Group sites like
Femmes d’Aujourd’hui - Flair.be - Le Vif
TechTarget Group sites like
LeMagIT
Germany/Austria
Aachener Zeitung - Ärzte Zeitung - Automobilwoche - Berliner Zeitung - Bild - Börsen-Zeitung - Der Freitag - Der Spiegel - Der Tagesspiegel - Die Rheinpfalz - Die Welt - Die Zeit - Focus+ - Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung - Hamburger Morgenpost - Handelsblatt - Heise online - Jacobin Magazin - Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger - Kölnische Rundschau - Krautreporter - Kurier.at - Manager Magazin - Mittelbayerische Zeitung - Neue Westfälische - Nordwest Zeitung - Philosophie Magazin - Piqd - Profil.at - Spektrum - Springer Medizin - Stern - Süddeutsche Zeitung - Südkurier - T3n - Tiroler Tageszeitung - Vorarlberg Nachrichten - Vorarlberg Online - Weltkunst - Weser-Kurier
Grouped in options:
Deutscher Fachverlag Mediengruppe (opt-in to custom sites)
Funke Mediengruppe sites like
Berliner Morgenpost - Braunschweiger Zeitung - Hamburger Abendblatt - Iserlohner Kreisanzeiger und Zeitung - Neue Ruhr Zeitung - Ostthüringer Zeitung - Thüringer Allgemeine - Thüringische Landeszeitung - Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung - Westfalenpost - Westfälische Rundschau
Haas Mediengruppe sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Mannheimer Morgen
Ippen.media sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Frankfurter Rundschau - Münchner Merkur - Oberbayerisches Volksblatt
Landwirtschaftsverlag sites like
Profi.de - Top Agrar - Wochenblatt für Landwirtschaft & Landleben
Madsack Mediengruppe sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung - Kieler Nachrichten - Leipziger Volkszeitung - Lübecker Nachrichten - Märkische Allgemeine - Neue Presse (Hannover) - Ostsee-Zeitung - RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland - Sächsische Zeitung
Motor Presse Stuttgart sites like
Aerokurier - Auto Motor und Sport - Flug Revue - Motorrad - Women’s Health
NOZ/MHN Mediengruppe sites like
Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung - Schleswig-Holsteinischer Zeitungsverlag
Rheinische Post Mediengruppe like
General-Anzeiger Bonn - Rheinische Post - Saarbrücker Zeitung - Trierischer Volksfreund
Verlagsgruppe Rhein Main sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Allgemeine Zeitung (Mainz) - Darmstädter Echo - Wiesbadener Kurier
Greece
Italy
Corriere della Sera - Corriere dello Sport - Domani - Eastwest - Il Fatto Quotidiano* - Il Foglio - Il Manifesto - Il Sole 24 Ore (24+) - Internazionale - Italia Oggi - La Gazzetta dello Sport - Milano Finanza - Sky Sport - Sky TG24 - Tuttosport
Grouped in options:
Gruppo GEDI.it sites like
Huffingtonpost.it - Italian.tech - La Repubblica - La Stampa - Le Scienze - Moda & Beauty
Il Messaggero and regional sites like Corriere Adriatico - Il Gazzettino - Il Mattino - Quotidiano di Puglia
Quotidiano Nazionale and regional sites like Il Giorno - Il Resto del Carlino - Il Telegrafo Livorno - La Nazione
Gruppo SAE.it* sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Il Tirreno* - La Nuova Sardegna*
Netherlands/Flanders
Business AM - Business Insider Nederland - De Tijd - Doorbraak - Follow the Money - Groene Amsterdammer - Het Laatste Nieuws - Linda - NRC Handelsblad - Telegraaf - Vrij Nederland
Grouped in options:
Algemeen Dagblad (+ regional/ADR) sites like
Algemeen Dagblad - BN DeStem - Brabants Dagblad - Eindhovens Dagblad - Gelderlander - PZC - Stentor - Tubantia
DPG Media (not ADR) sites like
De Morgen - De Volkskrant - Flair.nl - Humo - Libelle.nl - Margriet - Parool - Trouw
Mediahuis België sites like
De Standaard - Gazet van Antwerpen - Het Belang van Limburg - Het Nieuwsblad
Mediahuis Nederland Regional sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
De Limburger - Noordhollands Dagblad - Haarlems Dagblad - Leidsch Dagblad
Mediahuis Noord sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Dagblad van het Noorden - Leeuwarder Courant
ProMedia Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Roularta Media Group sites like
Beleggers Belangen - Flair.be - Knack - Krant van West-Vlaanderen - Libelle.be
Norway
Bergens Tidende - Dagsavisen
Grouped in options:
DN Media Group sites like
DN - Europower - Fiskeribladet - Hydrogen Insight - Intrafish - Intrafish.no - Recharge - TradeWinds - Upstream
Poland
Polityka - Puls Biznesu - TVN24
Grouped in options:
GremiMedia.pl Group sites like
Parkiet - Rzeczpospolita
Ringier Axel Springer Polska sites like
Auto Swiat - Business Insider - Forbes - Komputer Swiat - Newsweek - Onet
Wyborcza Group sites like
Magazyn-kuchnia.pl - Wyborcza.biz - Wyborcza.pl - Wysokieobcasy.pl
Portugal
Diário de Notícias - Expresso - Observador - Sábado
Russia
Spain
Diario de Navarra - El Confidencial - El Diario.es - El Español - El País - InfoLibre - La Vanguardia - Mundo Deportivo - Política Exterior - Público
Grouped in options:
ARA sites like
Ara.cat - Ara Balears
Grupo Prensa Ibérica sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Diario de Mallorca - El Día - El Periódico de Catalunya - El Periódico de España - Faro de Vigo - Información - La Nueva España - La Provincia - Levante-EMV - Mallorca Zeitung - Superdeporte
Grupo Unidad Editorial sites like
El Mundo - Expansión - Marca
Grupo Vocento sites like
ABC - Canarias7 - El Comercio - El Correo - El Diario Montañés - El Diario Vasco - El Norte de Castilla - Hoy - Ideal - La Rioja - La Verdad - La Voz de Cádiz - Las Provincias - Sur
Sport Life Ibérica sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Sweden
Grouped in options:
Bonnier News Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Dagens Medicin - Dagens Nyheter - Helsingborgs Dagblad - Sydsvenskan
NWT Media sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Switzerland
Neue Zürcher Zeitung - Schweizer Monat - The Market
Grouped in options:
Groupe ESH Médias sites like
ArcInfo - La Côte - Le Nouvelliste
Ringier Gruppe sites like
Blick - Beobachter - Handelszeitung
TAmedia sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
24 heures - Basler Zeitung - Berner Zeitung - Der Bund - Tages-Anzeiger - Tribune de Genève
Ukraine
Africa
Kenya
Grouped in options:
Nation Media Group sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Business Daily - Daily Nation
Australia/New Zealand
BusinessDesk - Forbes Australia - Inkl - MacroBusiness - New Zealand Herald - The Saturday Paper - The Spectator Australia - The West Australian (+ regional/opt-in to custom sites)
Grouped in options:
Australia News Corp sites like
Cairns Post - Code Sports - Geelong Advertiser - Gold Coast Bulletin - Herald Sun - The Advertiser/AdelaideNow - The Australian - The Chronicle - The Courier-Mail - The Daily Telegraph - The Mercury Tasmania - The Weekly Times - Townsville Bulletin
Australia Nine Entertainment sites like
Brisbane Times - The Age - The Australian Financial Review - The Sydney Morning Herald - WAtoday
Australian Community Media sites like (opt-in to custom sites for unlisted)
Bendigo Advertiser - Central Western Daily - Daily Liberal - Illawarra Mercury - Newcastle Herald - The Advocate - The Border Mail - The Canberra Times - The Courier - The Daily Advertiser - The Examiner - The Northern Daily Leader - The Standard - Western Advocate
McPherson Media Group sites (opt-in to custom sites)
Private Media sites like
Crikey - Smart Company - The Mandarin
China, Hong Kong & Taiwan
CommonWealth Magazine Taiwan* - DigiTimes Asia - South China Morning Post - Southern Weekly - The News Lens
India
Bar and Bench - Bhaskar - Business Standard - Hindustan Times - Inc42 - India Today - Live Law - LiveMint - Malayala Manorama - Mid-Day - Newslaundry - NDTV Profit - Outlook - Outlook Business - Swarajyamag - The Economic Times (ET Prime) - The Financial Express - The Hindu - The Hindu BusinessLine - The Indian Express - The Leaflet - The News Minute - The Quint - Times of India - Vikatan
Indonesia
Israel
Globes - The Jerusalem Post - Ynet
Grouped in options:
Haaretz Group sites like
Haaretz.co.il - Haaretz.com - The Marker
Japan
Business Insider Japan - Mainichi Shimbun - Nikkei Asian Review - The Japan Times
Singapore
Initium Media - Tech in Asia
Grouped in options:
SPH Media sites like
The Business Times - The Straits Times
Latin America
Argentina
Ámbito - El Cronista - El Tribuno - La Gaceta - La Nación*
Grouped in options:
Grupo Clarín sites like
Clarín - La Voz del Interior - Los Andes - Olé
Bolivia
Brazil
ABC Mais - CartaCapital - Correio do Povo - Crusoé - Estado de Minas - Exame - GaúchaZH - Gazeta do Povo - Grupo Abril - Le Monde Diplomatique Brasil - NSC Total - O Estado de S. Paulo - O Globo - Revista Oeste - Valor Econômico
Grouped in options:
UOL sites like
Folha de S. Paulo - UOL
Chile
Diario Financiero - El Mercurio - La Tercera
Colombia
Cambio Colombia - El Espectador - El Tiempo
Ecuador
Mexico
El Universal - Mexico News Daily
Peru
Grupo El Comercio sites like
Diario Correo - El Comercio - Gestión
Uruguay
El Observador - El País - La Diaria
* free articles only.
Sites with limited number of free articles
The free article limit can normally be bypassed by removing cookies for the site.
Click on the BPC-icon and then clear cookies-button in the popup (for unsupported sites grant host permission for domain).
If removing the cookies works you can also add the site as a custom site.
New site requests
You can submit a request for a new website
Please use the issue template, read the following instructions and share your results for a quicker process.
Remember to check the previous requests before asking for a new website. 1. Open incognito window. 2. Clear cookies for the site (by this add-on: opt-in to custom sites or grant host permission for the site; also enables blocking of general paywall scripts). 3. Disable JavaScript on the site (by browser, uBlock Origin or other add-on). 4. Add the domain as custom site for more bypass options. 5. Open page in reader view (by browser or add-on). 6. Try one of the archive sites.
Add custom site
Add your own custom site/group (for group use comma-separated list; set domain like group_…).
Check ‘Options’-link in popup-menu and go to custom sites. * by default BPC has limited host permissions, but you can opt-in to enable custom sites (and also clear cookies/block general paywall-scripts for unlisted sites). You can also just request host permissions for the custom sites you added yourself (or clear cookies (BPC-icon) to ask for host permission for current site).
By default sites’ cookies/local storage are blocked/removed (for example to bypass article limit when metered paywall).
Additional custom options:
- allow/remove cookies (no options selected: cookies are blocked)
- set useragent to Googlebot, Bingbot, Facebookbot or custom
- set referer (to Facebook, Google, Twitter or custom; ignored when Googlebot is set)
- set random ip-address (header X-Forwarded-For)
- disable JavaScript for (sub)domain(s), external domains (when host permission) and/or inline scripts
- block regular expression (to block specific script and/or xhr)
- block_host_perm_add: add additional host permission(s) for blocked content
- unhide text amp-page
- redirect to amp-page when paywall(selector)
- load text from json when paywall|article(selector)
- load text from archive.is when paywall|article(selector)
- add external link to archive-site when paywall|article(selector)
- remove/unhide elements in dom (optional for dev; check examples)
Download example list of custom sites
Add excluded site
Add excluded sites/domains (for your subscriptions).
You can also exclude a specific domain which is grouped in options.
Changelog-releases
License
- Bypass Paywalls Clean is MIT-licensed.
Disclaimer
- This software is provided for educational purposes only and is provided “AS IS”, without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to the warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and noninfringement. In no event shall the authors or copyright holders be liable for any claim, damages or other liability, whether in an action of contract, tort or otherwise, arising from, out of or in connection with the software or the use or other dealings in the software.
